Brindley notched a goal, an assist and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 4-1 preseason win over the Mammoth.

Brindley has an opportunity to seize a more prominent role in 2026-27, as the departures of players such as Valeri Nichushkin and Ross Colton have opened up some ice time in the team's top nine. Furthermore, head coach Jared Bednar said in November of 2025 that he believes Brindley can be a top-six forward in the NHL, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette. As such, Brindley is a player to keep an eye on depending on where he plays in Colorado's lineup this year.