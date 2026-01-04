Avalanche's Gavin Brindley: In Sunday lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brindley (lower body) will play Sunday against the Panthers, according to the NHL Media site.
Brindley was injured during Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Blues and missed Saturday's contest against the Hurricanes as a result. It will be just a one game absence for the 21-year-old as he is set to return for Sunday's battle with the Panthers. He has registered nine points (five goals, four assists) in 27 games played.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gavin Brindley: Out Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Gavin Brindley: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Gavin Brindley: Tweaks something Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Gavin Brindley: Posts pair of points in win•
-
Avalanche's Gavin Brindley: Removed from IR•
-
Avalanche's Gavin Brindley: Shifts to IR•