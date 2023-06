Colorado acquired Fairbrother as well as picks No. 31 and 37 in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from Montreal on Tuesday in exchange for Alex Newhook.

Fairbrother has one more season left on his entry-level contract. He collected seven points and 46 PIM in 25 AHL games with Laval during the 2021-22 campaign. Fairbrother didn't play last season due to a knee injury. The 22-year-old defender could be ticketed for AHL Colorado.