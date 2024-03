Sward's NHL rights were sent to Colorado, along with Yakov Trenin, from Nashville on Thursday in exchange for Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 third-round pick.

Sward has been racking up points with WHL Wenatchee, posting 15 goals and 58 assists, nearly matching his totals from the previous two years combined. The team will have until June 1, 2024, to secure his signature, otherwise, the blueliner will become an unrestricted free agent.