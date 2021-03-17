Pateryn may lose his spot on the active roster when Cale Makar (upper body) is ready to return, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Colorado's injured blueliners are lining up to return. Bowen Byram (upper body) is due back Thursday and should take Dan Renouf's roster spot. Makar, who took on contact at Tuesday's practice, is not far behind him. He'll likely dislodge Pateryn from the NHL roster. Pateryn has appeared in eight games, helping the Avalanche weather injuries on the blue line, including Byram, Makar, Conor Timmins (upper body) and Erik Johnson (upper body).