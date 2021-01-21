Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Pateryn could make his team debut Thursday, Callie Parmele of the Avalanche's official website reports.

Pateryn was acquired Tuesday from the Wild in a trade that sent similarly skilled defenseman Ian Cole to Minnesota. The main difference between the two is that Pateryn is a right-handed shot, which clears a left-handed shooting spot for 19-year-old prospect Bowen Byram. The Avs are deep on the blue line, so Pateryn may not have an every-game role -- Mike Chambers of the Denver Post speculates the 6-foot-3, 220-pound veteran could slot in against tougher opponents. It's unclear how Bednar would define a tough opponent. The coach indicated he'd like to get Byram on ice at some point during the weekend, when Colorado plays at Anaheim on Friday and Sunday, so expect blueline shuffling on the bottom pairing in the short term.