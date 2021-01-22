Pateryn was active for Thursday's game, registering two shots, one hit, three blocked shots and two PIM over 14:54 of ice time in a 4-2 loss to Los Angeles.

Pateryn, acquired from Minnesota on Tuesday, made his Avalanche debut. The eight-year veteran served as one of seven active blueliners, and he rotated in on the third pair while also playing 4:04 with the penalty-kill unit, on which he picked up a couple of blocked shots. With a logjam of defensemen, Colorado head coach Jared Bednar may not deploy the 6-foot-3 Pateryn every game, but the defenseman has the size to match up well against the game's bigger forwards.