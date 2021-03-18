Pateryn was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Pateryn will likely continue to play as long as the Avalanche are battling a plethora of injuries on the blue line. The 30-year-old has no points in eight outings with the Avalanche since he was traded from the Wild.
