site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: avalanches-greg-pateryn-recalled-on-emergency-basis | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Avalanche's Greg Pateryn: Recalled on emergency basis
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pateryn was an emergency recall for Friday's game against the Kings, CapFriendly reports.
Pateryn will be in the lineup for the third straight game as the Avalanche blue line is still banged up. The 6-foot-3 defenseman has yet to score his first point with Colorado.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read