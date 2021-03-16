Pateryn will be promoted to Colorado's active roster and play Tuesday against the Ducks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Pateryn will skate on the Avalanche's third pairing Tuesday. The veteran blueliner has picked up two helpers in 10 NHL appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Greg Pateryn: Shuffled to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Greg Pateryn: Emergency recall Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Greg Pateryn: On taxi squad Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Greg Pateryn: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Avalanche's Greg Pateryn: Down to taxi squad Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Greg Pateryn: Rejoins active roster•