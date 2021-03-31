Pateryn was assigned to AHL Colorado on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Since arriving in Colorado via trade from the Wild, Pateryn has played eight games in the NHL and 10 in the AHL. The 30-year-old defenseman should handle a more consistent role with the minor-league affiliate.
