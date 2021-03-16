Pateryn was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, according to CapFriendly.
Pateryn has been in the Avalanche's lineup for the last four games while the team deals with multiple injuries on the blue line. Assuming none of the injured defenseman return Tuesday against Anaheim, the 30-year-old should be recalled for that game.
