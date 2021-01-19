The Wild traded Pateryn to the Avalanche in exchange for Ian Cole on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Avalanche likely made this move in order to open up a spot on the left side for Bowen Byram, and they were able to add a solid right-handed blueliner in the process. Unfortunately for Pateryn, Colorado is also deep on the right side, so he could be on the outside looking in more often than not going forward. The 30-year-old American picked up two helpers through the first three games of the campaign with the Wild.