Pateryn will be in the lineup against Arizona on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports, indicating he'll be promoted from the minors prior to puck drop.

Pateryn will get onto the ice for the Avs for the first time since Jan. 24 against Anaheim due to an injury to Conor Timmins (upper-body). In his three games for Colorado this year, the 30-year-old defenseman has registered three shots, seven blocks and three hits while averaging just 15:21 of ice time.