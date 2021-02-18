Miska (COVID-19 protocol) was assigned to AHL Colorado on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
It's unclear if this is a paper move for the Avalanche or if they want to get Miska a conditioning stint in the minors. With Miska away from the big club, Adam Werner will handle the backup duties behind Philipp Grubauer.
