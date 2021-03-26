Miska stopped 20 of 22 shots in AHL Colorado's win over AHL Henderson on Wednesday.
This was Miska's first game since his demotion from the Avalanche and second win for the goalie with the Eagles. His replacement at the NHL level, Jonas Johannson, had a difficult night in his first appearance with the Avs, but the organization has no plans at this time to bring back Miska.
