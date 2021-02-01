Miska surrendered four goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Miska did alright in his second start of the year, but the win evaded him again Sunday. Jonas Brodin's overtime tally pinned Miska with his second defeat in as many outings (0-1-1). Through two starts, the 25-year-old goalie has allowed seven goals. Philipp Grubauer has been excellent so far, leaving just spot-start duty for Miska for the foreseeable future.