Miska stopped 16 of 18 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Miska came within two minutes of a shutout in just his fourth career appearance, but the Coyotes struck twice late to make it interesting. The 25-year-old Miska has allowed nine goals on 77 shots through three games this season. He's not likely to see a lot of playing time, but Philipp Grubauer needed a breather Friday. Grubauer will likely start Saturday's game in Arizona, leaving Miska to watch from the bench.