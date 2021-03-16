Miska will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game against Anaheim, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Miska wasn't great in his last start March 6 against the Ducks, surrendering five goals on 27 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime loss. The 25-year-old rookie will attempt to bounce back and secure his second win of the season in a rematch with the same Anaheim club Tuesday.