Miska stopped 22 of 27 shots Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim.

Miska had a 4-2 lead in the third period, but goals by Anaheim's Troy Terry and Kevin Shattenkirk in the final seven minutes of regulation, and Ryan Getzlaf completed the rally with a power-play strike in overtime. The 25-year-old slipped to 1-1-2 with a 3.50 GAA and .865 save percentage.