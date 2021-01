Miska will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Kings, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Miska hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2018-19, but he was fantastic in the minors last season, posting a .924 save percentage and a 2.48 GAA in 26 appearances with AHL Colorado. He'll attempt to pick up the first NHL win of his career in a favorable road matchup with a Kings club that's gone 0-1-2 through its first three games of the campaign.