Miska was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
This doesn't necessarily mean Miska tested positive for the virus. With Pavel Francouz (lower body) on long-term injured reserve, Adam Werner will serve as Philipp Grubauer's backup for the time being.
More News
-
Avalanche's Hunter Miska: Back on active roster•
-
Avalanche's Hunter Miska: Sent down to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Hunter Miska: Drops result in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Hunter Miska: Starting Sunday versus Wild•
-
Avalanche's Hunter Miska: Falls in Avalanche debut•
-
Avalanche's Hunter Miska: Making season debut•