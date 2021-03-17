Miska gave up four goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Miska was responsible for all four of the Ducks' goals in a chaotic first period. Once Philipp Grubauer entered in relief of Miska at the start of the second, the Avalanche rallied with six unanswered goals. The 25-year-old Miska didn't factor in the decision, but his GAA rose to 4.16 with an .838 save percentage in five appearances. Head coach Jared Bednar probably can't put much trust in the Minnesota native at this point, so Grubauer should be expected to see the vast majority of the starts.