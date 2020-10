Miska penned a two-year, two-way deal with Colorado on Monday.

The Avs will enter the 2020-21 campaign with both Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz under contract, which means Miska won't be seeing much of the NHL this year. The 25-year-old Miska went 16-6-3 with a 2.48 GAA and two shutouts in 26 games for AHL Colorado last year.