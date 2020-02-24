Play

The Avalanche assigned Miska to AHL Colorado on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Colorado promoted Michael Hutchinson in a corresponding move, so Miska could be in for an extended stay in the minors. The 24-year-old American has posted a 13-5-3 record while maintaining a 2.62 GAA and .919 save percentage through 22 AHL appearances this season.

