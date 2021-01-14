Miska was added to Colorado's taxi squad, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Miska will serve as the third goalie, as mandated for all teams in the NHL during this pandemic-affected season. The six-man taxi squad also includes forwards Shane Bowers, Martin Kaut, Logan O'Connor and Kiefer Sherwood, and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The 25-year-old backstop appeared in 26 games for the AHL Colorado Eagles this past season, posting a 16-6-3 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and .924 save percentage