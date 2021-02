Miska will defend the road goal in Friday's game versus the Coyotes, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Miska will make his third start of the season with the Avalanche set to play on back-to-back nights. The 25-year-old Miska lost his first two starts of the year -- both on the road -- and posted an .881 save percentage in the process. He draws a favorable matchup, as the Coyotes enter Friday's game ranked 23rd in the league with 2.63 goals per game.