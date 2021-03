Miska will guard the home net in Saturday's game against the Ducks, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Philipp Grubauer started in Friday's win over the Ducks, so Miska gets the nod Saturday. Miska has made three starts this season, recording an .883 save percentage and a 1-1-1 record. It's not very impressive, but this is certainly an intriguing matchup for fantasy purposes, as the Ducks rank last in the league with 2.04 goals per game.