Miska was recalled from AHL Colorado to the taxi squad Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Miska's five appearances with the Avalanche this season have been mostly disastrous, as his ghastly 4.15 GAA and .838 save percentage suggest. He's likely to continue bouncing between the AHL and taxi squad and won't see much meaningful NHL action barring injury.
