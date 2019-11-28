Cole collected an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Cole had the primary helper, springing Nathan MacKinnon for the Avalanche's third goal of the game. Cole had plenty of deuces on the rest of his stat line -- the defenseman recorded a pair each of shots on goal, hits, blocked shots and PIM. The 30-year-old has nine assists, 24 hits, 36 blocks and 24 PIM in 19 appearances this year.