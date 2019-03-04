Avalanche's Ian Cole: Assessed match penalty for hit
Cole was assessed a match penalty for kneeing the Ducks' Devin Shore in the second period of Sunday's loss.
It wouldn't be a shock if Cole faced a fine and maybe even a suspension for the hit, as it knocked Shore out of the game.
