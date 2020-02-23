Avalanche's Ian Cole: Bags helper in win
Cole posted an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.
Cole ended a six-game point drought with his helper. The 31-year-old defenseman has 25 points, 77 shots on goal, 76 hits, 109 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating in 56 outings this season. He's just one point shy of matching his career high, which he set in 2016-17 as a Penguin.
