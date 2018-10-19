Avalanche's Ian Cole: Bags two assists in win
Cole recorded two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.
The two helpers were Cole's second and third assists on the season. Meanwhile, he's yet to score which isn't all that surprising considering Cole has managed just 20 goals in 412 career contests. While he was indeed effective Thursday, it's probably best to avoid the 29-year-old defenseman unless you happen to find yourself in a deep league with little-to-no alternatives.
