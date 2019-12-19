Cole scored a goal and added an assist with five shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Chicago. He also registered two hits, two blocks and a plus-3 rating.

Cole opened the scoring with his second goal of the season midway through the first period. He also drew the secondary assist on Mikko Rantanen's empty-net goal in the third. The 30-year-old isn't counted on to provide a ton of offense, but his 14 points in 29 games this season are already just one shy of the 15 he had in 71 games in 2018-19.