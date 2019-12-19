Avalanche's Ian Cole: Big night in road win
Cole scored a goal and added an assist with five shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Chicago. He also registered two hits, two blocks and a plus-3 rating.
Cole opened the scoring with his second goal of the season midway through the first period. He also drew the secondary assist on Mikko Rantanen's empty-net goal in the third. The 30-year-old isn't counted on to provide a ton of offense, but his 14 points in 29 games this season are already just one shy of the 15 he had in 71 games in 2018-19.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Provides assist in overtime loss•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Fills stat line, reaches milestone•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Adds ninth helper•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Still looking for first goal•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Garners helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Registers four hits•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.