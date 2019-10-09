Avalanche's Ian Cole: Cleared for game action
Cole was fully cleared to play Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Cole was cleared for contact Monday, and after a couple practice sessions the team doctors deemed him ready for game action. It's still unclear whether the 30-year-old will play in Thursday's game versus the Bruins, but there's certainly a chance the team lifts him from non-roster IR before then. Although Cole doesn't stack to scoresheet, he's solid defensively with 178 blocked shots and a 50.5 Corsi For percentage last season.
