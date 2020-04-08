Cole had four goals and 26 points with a plus-21 rating and 92 shots on net in 65 games prior to the NHL suspending the season in March.

The veteran defenseman is experiencing his best season since helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2016-17. That season, Cole posted five goals, 26 points, a plus-26 rating, 72 PIM and 89 shots on net. All of those were career highs at that time in his career, and Cole could surpass all of those totals (assuming the regular season resumes) except PIM in this campaign. As it is, Cole has a career best in shots on net and has tied his best points mark already in 2019-20.