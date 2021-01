Cole had two shots, two blocked shots and two hits over 14:28 of ice time in Friday's 8-0 win over St. Louis.

Cole was one of a handful of Avs that failed to contribute offensively in the whitewashing, but he was part of a better overall defensive effort after Wednesday's season-opening 4-1 loss to the Blues. The 31-year-old is skating on the third defensive pair and recorded four hits and two blocked shots with an even plus-minus through the first two games.