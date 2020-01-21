Cole produced an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Cole found Nathan MacKinnon with a pass, and the latter filled the empty cage to secure the Avalanche's win. The 30-year-old blueliner's potential career year has now seen him rack up 23 points, 92 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-24 rating in 44 appearances. Cole's career high is 26 points in 81 games with the Penguins in 2016-17, but he should shatter that mark by the end of this season.