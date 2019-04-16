Avalanche's Ian Cole: Fills stat sheet
Cole registered two assists -- one shorthanded -- and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.
Cole also had five blocked shots, four PIM and two hits in the contest. He's not the likeliest source of offense, but with three helpers and 10 blocks in the series so far, he's done plenty to contribute. Cole has 20 points in 65 postseason appearances in his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...