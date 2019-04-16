Cole registered two assists -- one shorthanded -- and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Cole also had five blocked shots, four PIM and two hits in the contest. He's not the likeliest source of offense, but with three helpers and 10 blocks in the series so far, he's done plenty to contribute. Cole has 20 points in 65 postseason appearances in his career.