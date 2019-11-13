Avalanche's Ian Cole: Garners helper in win
Cole registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 thrashing of the Jets.
Cole brought a four-game pointless streak to a close with his tally, though he is still searching for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign. The Michigan native logged a mere 16:11 of ice time Tuesday and is unlikely to top the 20-minute mark in most games. With decreased opportunities, the blueliner will certainly be prone to missing the scoresheet for extended stretches.
