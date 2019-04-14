Cole picked up an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 2.

Cole's not known for his offense, having picked up 15 points in 71 games this season, but he does play a physical game. He had 107 hits and 178 blocks during the campaign, which likely won't make him fantasy relevant in playoff formats.

