Avalanche's Ian Cole: Garners helper
Cole picked up an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 2.
Cole's not known for his offense, having picked up 15 points in 71 games this season, but he does play a physical game. He had 107 hits and 178 blocks during the campaign, which likely won't make him fantasy relevant in playoff formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...