Avalanche's Ian Cole: In line to return Friday
Cole is ready to return following corrective surgery on his orbital bone, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
While Cole remains on injured reserve, it sounds like he'll be removed from that list ahead of Friday night's road game against the Sharks. He'll reportedly continue donning the fishbowl cage for at least the next month. Cole has one goal and nine assists to complement a plus-4 rating through 53 games. Most of his utility comes in the form of blocked shots; he's already accumulated 137 of those this year.
