Avalanche's Ian Cole: Looks ahead of schedule
Cole (hip) was cleared for contact Monday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Cole was initially ruled out until December, but it appears he's ahead of schedule. The 30-year-old plays a rugged game with 107 hits, 178 blocked shots and 115 PIM last year, and he'll likely need a few weeks to get back into the groove and absorb contact before he can slot into game action. Cole's timeline for return is still unsettled, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's ready to go before December.
