Avalanche's Ian Cole: Nabs assist in high-scoring win
Cole collected an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.
The Cole train keeps churning -- he's got four points and a plus-3 rating in his last four games. The defenseman has 16 points, 38 shots on goal, 75 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 32 contests overall. His career high in points is 26, set in 2016-17 with the Penguins, but even from the third pairing in Colorado, he's on pace to exceed that mark. He should be owned in formats that count blocked shots, and the offense gives him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats with standard scoring.
