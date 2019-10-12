Avalanche's Ian Cole: Not ready yet
Cole (hip) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Cole has been cleared to play, but the Avalanche want to make sure he gets enough practice time in first. It looks like there's a good chance he plays soon, with Monday's road matchup against the Capitals as his next opportunity.
