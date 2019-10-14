Avalanche's Ian Cole: Officially ready for season debut
Cole (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Cole was activated from injured reserve Monday morning to make him eligible to play against the Caps. He's been cleared for contact for nearly a week, and now he's logged enough practice time to get into a game. Expect the veteran blueliner to work on one of the team's bottom two pairings with penalty-kill upside. He offers minimal fantasy upside with 15 points, 107 hits and 178 blocked shots last year.
