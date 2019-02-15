Avalanche's Ian Cole: Out indefinitely
Cole's upper-body injury is a fractured orbital bone which will keep him out of the lineup indefinitely, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Cole was injured in a fight with Washington's Tom Wilson on Feb. 7 and has missed the previous four games. With no timeline for when the Michigan native might be ready to go, the blueliner should probably be considered week-to-week for the time being.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Winds up on IR•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Records five blocks•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Bags two assists in win•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Earns hefty contract at high altitude•
-
Blue Jackets' Ian Cole: Weighing options as pending UFA•
-
Blue Jackets' Ian Cole: Avoids suspension for tripping incident•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...