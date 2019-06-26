Cole (hip) isn't expected to be ready to return until December, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

It was already clear that Cole wouldn't be ready for the start of the 2019-20 campaign after undergoing surgery on both of his hips this offseason, but this news confirms that, at a minimum, he'll be sidelined for the first two months of regular-season action. That revelation won't impact many fantasy drafts, as Cole simply doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a viable option in most formats, but it represents a big blow to an Avalanche blue line that relied heavily on Cole's defensive responsibility last season.