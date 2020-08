Cole picked up an assist, four shots on net, four hits and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Cole took on a larger role with Erik Johnson (undisclosed) out of the lineup. The 31-year-old defenseman was rewarded by picking up his first point in 11 postseason games. Cole has added 20 shots on goal, 18 hits and 18 blocks in the playoffs. He will likely remain on the first pairing alongside Cale Makar going forward.