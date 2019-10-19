Avalanche's Ian Cole: Productive in OT win
Cole had two assists and was plus-4 with two shots on goal and three blocks in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.
Cole set up Joonas Donskoi's first-period goal later assisted on Andre Burakovsky's game-tying goal late in the third. His plus-4 rating also topped all skaters in this one. The 30-year is off to a nice start with three assists in his first three games with a robust plus-7. Still, he's reached the 20-point mark just twice in 10 NHL seasons so look elsewhere for offense.
